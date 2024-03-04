China's Neighbourhood Policy Aims To Build Secure, Prosperous Region: NPC Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Chinese diplomacy basic guideline is to develop friendship and partnership with neighbours, secure prosperous neighbourhood and uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, Spokesperson of National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature said on Monday.
China has given high priority to its neighbouring countries in its overall diplomatic work, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session scheduled to run from March 5 to 11.
He said, over the past 10 plus years, President Xi jinping, has visited many of China's neighbours which has provided strong impetus to developing good neighbourliness.
Lou said, with concerted efforts of various parties, China has joined hands with regional countries to keep to the right path of long-lasting good neighbourliness and share progress and prosperity.
We have worked together for building community with shared future for mankind and we produced a lot of fruits,
he added. He said, first, a vision with community with mankind with shared future has taken deep routes. All the countries in the Indo-China peninsula, Central Asia have committed to building community with shared future with China.
A close China-Asian community with shared future is now advancing with good momentum.
Second, the BRI has delivered more real benefits. Many regional countries have joined BRI and a large number of projects have served as models and become important drivers for social and economic developments in respective countries, he said.
Third, Economic and Trade cooperation is booming and the RCEP was concluded between China and regional countries forming the world largest and most promising FTA.
China and ASEAN have been large trading partners for many years running, setting example against the headwinds of anti-globalization.
About South China Sea, he stressed that China will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
At the same time, we will properly handle relevant issues with relevant countries through dialogue and consultation and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the South China Sea, he said.
The spokesperson said, China is opposed to bloc confrontation and small circles and added, its cooperation with neighbouring countries is open and inclusive not exclusive.
In recent years, the NPC has leveraged its strength and actively engage in multi-tiered and wide-ranging exchanges and cooperation with legislatures of neighbouring countries through various channels.
We worked hard to enhance the popular support and provide legal basis for building a community with shared future between China and its neighbouring countries, he added.
Lou said, going forward, China will continue to act on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, deepen friendship, cooperation and converging interests with neighbouring countries and bring more benefits to our neighbours with Chinese modernization.
We will uphold Asian values of pace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, provide new impetus for solidarity, openness and progress of the region and together build a community with a shared future for mankind to overcome challenges and realize common prosperity, he said.
