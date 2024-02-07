Open Menu

China's NEV Retail Sales Surge 102 Pct In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) -- Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 102 percent year on year in January, data from the China Passenger car Association showed on Wednesday.

A total of 670,000 NEVs were sold in China last month, according to the association.

However, despite the significant year-on-year increase, the figure represented a month-on-month decline of 29 percent.

Wholesale sales of NEVs rose 77 percent to 690,000 in January, and retail sales of passenger vehicles came in at 2.04 million units, up 58 percent year on year, the association said.

