China's NEV Retail Sales Surge 102 Pct In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) -- Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 102 percent year on year in January, data from the China Passenger car Association showed on Wednesday.
A total of 670,000 NEVs were sold in China last month, according to the association.
However, despite the significant year-on-year increase, the figure represented a month-on-month decline of 29 percent.
Wholesale sales of NEVs rose 77 percent to 690,000 in January, and retail sales of passenger vehicles came in at 2.04 million units, up 58 percent year on year, the association said.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
2023 the warmest year in China since 1951: report12 minutes ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction12 minutes ago
-
Mobile internet access restored in Senegal capital: AFP31 minutes ago
-
Messi starts on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy32 minutes ago
-
Landslide at Philippine gold-mining village kills seven32 minutes ago
-
Knives out for Klinsmann after South Korea's 'shameful' Asian Cup exit52 minutes ago
-
China's vehicle sales log double-digit growth in January1 hour ago
-
390 personnel to perform duties in quick response force of district Central1 hour ago
-
'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
China launches construction of biomedical platform for disease research1 hour ago
-
China ramps up efforts to further boost NEV trade, cooperation1 hour ago
-
Cambodia PM thanks Thailand for stopping 'interference' after activists held1 hour ago