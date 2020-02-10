China's new Consul General in Yekaterinburg Cui Shaochun has arrived in the Russian city but is currently being quarantined for two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak in his home country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in Yekaterinburg said

"The newly appointed consul has arrived. He is under quarantine.

We will meet with him only in 14 days," Alexander Kharlov told reporters.

Kharlov noted that that the consul general arrived on a flight from Moscow last week. The diplomat is under quarantine in his residence.

Because the new strain of the coronavirus has spread across China and to more than 20 countries, a two-week quarantine for those who arrive or have been evacuated from China has become a common precautionary measure across the world.