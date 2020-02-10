UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New Consul General In Yekaterinburg Under Quarantine After Arrival In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

China's New Consul General in Yekaterinburg Under Quarantine After Arrival in Russia

China's new Consul General in Yekaterinburg Cui Shaochun has arrived in the Russian city but is currently being quarantined for two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak in his home country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in Yekaterinburg said

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) China's new Consul General in Yekaterinburg Cui Shaochun has arrived in the Russian city but is currently being quarantined for two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak in his home country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in Yekaterinburg said.

"The newly appointed consul has arrived. He is under quarantine.

We will meet with him only in 14 days," Alexander Kharlov told reporters.

Kharlov noted that that the consul general arrived on a flight from Moscow last week. The diplomat is under quarantine in his residence.

Because the new strain of the coronavirus has spread across China and to more than 20 countries, a two-week quarantine for those who arrive or have been evacuated from China has become a common precautionary measure across the world.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Yekaterinburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK delegation visits UVAS

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Start Probe Over Safety Rule ..

5 minutes ago

First ever media workshop on Modi's Hindutva begin ..

5 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

5 minutes ago

Only federation , federally administered areas ca ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.