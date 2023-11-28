(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A cross-sea highway project between the cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan in south China's Guangdong Province is one step closer to completion.

The last pouring of concrete was put in place on Tuesday, as work on the immersed tube underwater tunnel, which spans around 6.8 km, is nearing its end, said Guangdong Provincial Communication Group Co.

Ltd.

The tunnel is part of a 24-km-long highway connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan, situated on either side of the Pearl River Estuary.

Shenzhen-Zhongshan link is a core transportation hub project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It consists of one underwater tunnel, two bridges and two artificial islands, making it one of the most challenging cross-sea cluster projects in the world.