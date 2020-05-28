UrduPoint.com
New national security legislation that is currently being debated by the Chinese central government, which would outlaw subversive and secessionist activities and has prompted several protests in the Hong Kong administrative region, could enter into force by August, the South China Morning Post newspaper reports on Thursday, citing a senior legal source

The source told the newspaper that the legislation provided several protections for residents of Hong Kong.

"Offenders under the new law will face open trials in Hong Kong after the law is passed. They won't be sent across the border to the mainland for trial," the newspaper quoted the legal source as saying.

According to the newspaper, the new legislation would require Hong Kong's regional government to set up new institutions that would guarantee the safety of civilians. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for the legislation to be enacted without delay, and the bill has the support of leading Hong Kong politicians, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The security legislation, as well as another bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem, have triggered a wave of protests over recent days. More than 500 demonstrators have been detained over the past week, including many individuals carrying deadly weapons, law enforcement officials in the region have said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Congress that Washington will be forced to reassess the level of autonomy in Hong Kong as the new legislation is discussed. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has already hinted that Beijing may face sanctions if Washington deems that Hong Kong's autonomy is reduced.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hit back at Washington for getting involved in China's domestic affairs. Beijing considers the ongoing political situation in Hong Kong to be a purely domestic matter.

