BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) China's freshly inaugurated global navigation system Beidou will cooperate rather than compete with its international analogs, Xu Yansong, Director General of the Department of Program Management and Data Service at the Asia-Pacific Organization for Space Exploration Cooperation (APSCO) said, Chinese media reported.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced the launch of China's Beidou-3 global navigation system. It is expected to compete against the US-made GPS and Russia's Glonass service. The system is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year.

"I would say that there is more peacetime cooperation rather than rivalry. In particular, the GPS signal is still the most popular signal, but we will promote the use of the Beidou signal along with GPS, as well as GLONASS and Galileo. This will benefit users," Xu said to CGTN.

The official went on to say that the nature of global navigation systems requires multifaceted coordination between the four entities that run the systems.

"[Navigation systems] require frequency compatibility and coordination between these systems, which is usually done through the International Telecommunication Union, which is automatically international cooperation, "Xu Yansong said on CGTN.

He stressed that it is extremely important that the Beidou-3 navigation system is fully developed by China, since these technologies are very important because global navigation systems have various applications, including in the military sphere.

Existing BeiDou satellite navigation technology helped the Chinese authorities map the construction of two temporary COVID-19 hospitals in the city of Wuhan, the first epicenter of the outbreak, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said back in March.