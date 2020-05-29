UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New Shandong Aircraft Carrier Participates In Navy Drills - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

China's New Shandong Aircraft Carrier Participates in Navy Drills - Defense Ministry

China is testing its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, at sea, Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) China is testing its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, at sea, Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Friday.

"In accordance with the annual plan, Chinese naval forces are currently testing the Shandong aircraft carrier at sea," Ren said during a press conference.

The Shandong is China's second aircraft carrier, but the first to be manufactured at home. The aircraft was launched in 2017, and has a length of about 315 meters (1,033 feet) and a width of 75 meters.

The first vessel of this type in the Chinese Navy was a refitted Soviet aircraft carrier named the Liaoning, which was purchased from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine China 2017 From

Recent Stories

University of Sindh quality enhancement cell final ..

3 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against corona virus launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz test positi ..

17 minutes ago

Lufthansa Not Ruling Out Bankruptcy Option if Gov' ..

3 minutes ago

31 patients of coronavirus died, 804 new cases eme ..

3 minutes ago

Estimated 12% of UK Immigration Staff Had COVID-19 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.