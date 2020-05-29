China is testing its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, at sea, Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) China is testing its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, at sea, Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Friday.

"In accordance with the annual plan, Chinese naval forces are currently testing the Shandong aircraft carrier at sea," Ren said during a press conference.

The Shandong is China's second aircraft carrier, but the first to be manufactured at home. The aircraft was launched in 2017, and has a length of about 315 meters (1,033 feet) and a width of 75 meters.

The first vessel of this type in the Chinese Navy was a refitted Soviet aircraft carrier named the Liaoning, which was purchased from Ukraine.