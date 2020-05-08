UrduPoint.com
China's New Spacecraft Returns To Earth: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020

China's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

China's new prototype spacecraft "successfully landed" on Friday, marking an important step in its ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :China's new prototype spacecraft "successfully landed" on Friday, marking an important step in its ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon.

The spacecraft -- which was launched Tuesday -- arrived safely at a predetermined site, the China Manned Space Agency said, after a hitch in an earlier part of the key test.

