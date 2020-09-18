UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New White Paper On Its Contribution To UN Peacekeeping Underpins Pursuit Of Peace

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

China's New White Paper on Its Contribution to UN Peacekeeping Underpins Pursuit of Peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Chinese State Council released on Friday a white paper titled "China's Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations" to lay out the country's achievements and expectations with regard to its contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKOs).

 "China has always resolutely safeguarded the UN-centered international system and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and worked with countries around the world to uphold multilateralism, equity and justice. China takes concrete actions to safeguard world peace and has actively participated in the UNPKOs" the preface to the document read.

The authors throw in some figures right away to stress that China is the largest troop-contributing country among the UN Security Council permanent members and the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping assessment and membership fees.

Some 40,000 Chinese peacekeepers have participated in 25 UN peacekeeping missions over the past 30 years, according to the paper.

In elaborating on China's rationale for engaging in the UN peacekeeping effort, the paper first cites "the pursuit of peace [being] in the genes of the Chinese nation."

The other considerations, as listed in the paper, including "because the Chinese people care about the wellbeing of humanity," "because serving the people is the fundamental purpose of the people's armed forces," and "because China honors its responsibilities as a major country."

In the closing remarks, the Chinese government vowed readiness to "join hands with all peace-loving nations to champion and pursue multilateralism, and uphold the international system centered on the UN and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

Related Topics

World United Nations China All Government

Recent Stories

DC reviews security arrangements for Chehlum proce ..

6 seconds ago

Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior of New Yenisei ..

8 seconds ago

Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations on Sy ..

9 seconds ago

FBR publishes Tax Directory for year 2018

11 seconds ago

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

8 minutes ago

Hafeez for automation to maintain transparency in ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.