China's Newly Launched Communication Satellite

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

China's newly launched communication satellite

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :China's new communication satellite ChinaSat 18 on Monday, sent into space, has experienced abnormalities, and space engineers are investigating the cause.

The ChinaSat 18 satellite was launched at 8:03 p.

m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The satellite separated with the carrier rocket as normal, but is now working abnormally.

