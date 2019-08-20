China's Newly Launched Communication Satellite
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:24 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :China's new communication satellite ChinaSat 18 on Monday, sent into space, has experienced abnormalities, and space engineers are investigating the cause.
The ChinaSat 18 satellite was launched at 8:03 p.
m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The satellite separated with the carrier rocket as normal, but is now working abnormally.