China's Newly Registered ABS Products Hit 101.11 Bln Yuan In Value Last December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A total of 125 batches of Asset-backed securities (ABS) products worth 101.11 billion Yuan (about 14.23 billion U.S. Dollars) were registered in December last year, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.
The value represents a month-on-month growth rate of 51.11 percent, and a year-on-year growth pace of 42.02 percent, according to the association.
Specifically, ABS products related to debt financing worth 89.92 billion yuan, real estate investment trusts products worth about 8.49 billion yuan, and those related to future operating income valued at 2.3 billion yuan were newly registered.
