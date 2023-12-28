BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Asset-backed securities (ABS) products worth 66.9 billion Yuan (about 9.43 billion U.S. Dollars) were registered in November, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

Specifically, ABS products related to debt financing worth 56.3 billion yuan, products related to real estate investment trusts worth about 8.5 billion yuan, and those related to future operating income valued at 2 billion yuan were newly registered.

By the end of November, the total value of existing ABS products was around 1.95 trillion yuan, the association said.