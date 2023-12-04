Open Menu

China's Ningbo To Host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's Ningbo to host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- The Chinese city of Ningbo will host the 2026 World Weightlifting championships, following the 2024 edition in Manama (Bahrain) and the 2025 edition in Forde (Norway).

The International Weightlifting Federation announced in a statement after a vote by the IWF Executive Board, meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, that Ningbo has experience in successfully staging international sports events.

Ningbo, located in China's eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, is not far from the cities of Shanghai and Hangzhou. The venue of the championships will be the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, which was built in 2019 with a 10,000-seat capacity.

The IWF Executive board also announced that the IWF World Youth Championships will take place in Lima, Peru in 2025, and the IWF World Junior Championships will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2025. Enditem

