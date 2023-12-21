Open Menu

China's Non-financial ODI Up 18.4 Pct In First 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China's non-financial ODI up 18.4 pct in first 11 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.4 percent year on year to 814.54 billion Yuan in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 115.68 billion Dollars in the period, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Related Topics

Dollar China Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

16 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

31 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

3 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

15 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

15 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

15 hours ago

More Stories From World