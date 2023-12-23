Open Menu

China's Non-financial ODI Up 18.4 Pct In First 11 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

China's non-financial ODI up 18.4 pct in first 11 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.4 percent year on year to 814.54 billion Yuan in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Saturday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 115.68 billion Dollars in the period, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

