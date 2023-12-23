BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.4 percent year on year to 814.54 billion Yuan in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Saturday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 115.68 billion Dollars in the period, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.