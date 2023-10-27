BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.7 percent year on year to 673.14 billion Yuan in the first nine months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 95.96 billion U.S. Dollars in the period, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.