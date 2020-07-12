UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Northern Hebei Province Hit By 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

China's Northern Hebei Province Hit by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) China's northern Hebei province was hit on Sunday by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The tremor was recorded at 6.38 a.m. local time (22:38 GMT on Saturday) in the Guye District of the city of Tangshan, which was felt in the nearby regions including Beijing.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Two aftershocks of 2.2 and 2.0 magnitude were recorded at 7.02 a.m. and 7.26 a.m. local time, respectively.

There are no reports about casualties or damages caused by the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Tangshan Beijing Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

12 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.