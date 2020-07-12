(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) China's northern Hebei province was hit on Sunday by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The tremor was recorded at 6.38 a.m. local time (22:38 GMT on Saturday) in the Guye District of the city of Tangshan, which was felt in the nearby regions including Beijing.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Two aftershocks of 2.2 and 2.0 magnitude were recorded at 7.02 a.m. and 7.26 a.m. local time, respectively.

There are no reports about casualties or damages caused by the earthquake.