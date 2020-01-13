Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province received 220 million domestic and international tourists last year, up 19 percent from 2018, the provincial government said

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province received 220 million domestic and international tourists last year, up 19 percent from 2018, the provincial government said.

The overall tourism revenue stood at 268.4 billion Yuan (about 38.8 billion U.S. Dollars), up 19.6 percent, official statistics showed.

The province took advantage of its cool climate and focused on developing resources such as ice and snow, forests, wetlands and summer resorts last year, which contributed to the growth, the provincial government said.

More investment will be poured into upgrading its infrastructure, supporting facilities, automobile camps and homestays this year, according to the government plan.