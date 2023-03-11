BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Deputies of China's National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Qiang, to the post of Premier.

Li Qiang was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.

Also on Saturday, generals Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were appointed as vice chairmen of China's Central Military Commission.

On Friday, the NPC ” China's supreme state authority ” unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term.