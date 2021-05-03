UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Nutrition Improvement Program Benefits Over 11 Mln Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:11 PM

China's nutrition improvement program benefits over 11 mln children

A total of 11.2 million Chinese children had benefited from the country's nutrition improvement program by the end of 2020, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A total of 11.2 million Chinese children had benefited from the country's nutrition improvement program by the end of 2020, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of the end of last year, the program had covered all the country's 832 impoverished counties since its launch in 2012, the center said.

As part of the program, free nutrition packages are provided to infants aged six to 24 months in places around areas with extreme poverty.

The rates of anaemia and growth retardation among children aged between 6 and 24 months in the areas being monitored were 16.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, which decreased by 50.5 percent and 68.3 percent compared with figures for 2012, the center said.

Related Topics

China 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel F ..

30 minutes ago

Yas Island firework extravaganza set to light up E ..

30 minutes ago

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases , all from ove ..

30 minutes ago

New Zealand to open travel bubble with Cook Island ..

3 minutes ago

'Bus terminals witnessing huge crowd of homeward-b ..

3 minutes ago

17 killed in traffic accident in Cote d'Ivoire

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.