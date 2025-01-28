China's Oil, Gas Output Exceeds 400 Million Tonnes For First Time
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) China's crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 400 million tonnes of oil equivalent for the first time in 2024, according to the National Energy Administration.
The country's crude oil and natural gas output has sustained a robust annual growth streak of over 10 million tonnes for the eighth consecutive year, the administration said.
Crude oil production reached 213 million tonnes in 2024, an increase of 24 million tonnes from 2018, while natural gas production reached 246.
4 billion cubic meters, with an average annual growth of over 13 billion cubic meters in the past six years.
Offshore and unconventional reserves have become the Primary contributors to production growth. For example, China's shale oil output surged to 6 million tonnes in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of over 30 percent.
Meanwhile, China's shale gas production remained strong, exceeding 25 billion cubic meters, according to the administration.
Recent Stories
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
More Stories From World
-
Taif launches Inaugural Falcons Cup tournament5 minutes ago
-
China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time6 minutes ago
-
CST hosts space investors, experts at 'The Frontier' event46 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive orders to reshape US military56 minutes ago
-
White House pauses all federal grants, loans1 hour ago
-
Global EV sales projected to surge in 2025 amid legislative shifts1 hour ago
-
For these 'Made in America' CEOs, Trump's tariffs won't change the game1 hour ago
-
China's homegrown AI video generation platform launches new version1 hour ago
-
Terracotta Warriors welcoming Chinese New Year with extended hours, more tickets2 hours ago
-
Fijian PM extends New Year greetings to Chinese people2 hours ago
-
Trump orders planning for 'Iron Dome' missile shield for US2 hours ago
-
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma as pro-Rwandan forces enter city2 hours ago