Open Menu

China's Oil, Gas Output Exceeds 400 Million Tonnes For First Time

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM

China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) China's crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 400 million tonnes of oil equivalent for the first time in 2024, according to the National Energy Administration.

The country's crude oil and natural gas output has sustained a robust annual growth streak of over 10 million tonnes for the eighth consecutive year, the administration said.

Crude oil production reached 213 million tonnes in 2024, an increase of 24 million tonnes from 2018, while natural gas production reached 246.

4 billion cubic meters, with an average annual growth of over 13 billion cubic meters in the past six years.

Offshore and unconventional reserves have become the Primary contributors to production growth. For example, China's shale oil output surged to 6 million tonnes in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of over 30 percent.

Meanwhile, China's shale gas production remained strong, exceeding 25 billion cubic meters, according to the administration.

Recent Stories

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

4 minutes ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

6 minutes ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

17 minutes ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

36 minutes ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

1 hour ago
 China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scal ..

China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations

2 hours ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

3 hours ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

4 hours ago

More Stories From World