Open Menu

China's Oldest Subway Line To Expand Into Beijing Suburbs

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China's oldest subway line to expand into Beijing suburbs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- Construction on the latest expansion of Beijing Subway Line 1, which became China's first urban subway line when it opened in 1969, began on Friday, local authorities said.

The expansion will extend approximately 21 kilometers into Beijing's southwestern suburbs, and nine stations will be added to improve the city's urban rail transit network, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office.

Line 1 of the Beijing Subway was designed and constructed independently by China, and was put into operation in October 1969.

The line has undergone several expansions in recent years, linking the Chinese capital's core area and its sub-center, the headquarters said.

The latest expansion will also help relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, and facilitate regional coordinated development.

Beijing's total urban rail transit mileage totaled 836 kilometers by December 2023, ranking first in Chin

Related Topics

China Beijing October December

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

16 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

26 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World