China's Online Shopping Spree Reveals Fresh Spending Preferences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Young Chinese consumers are showing a growing interest in domestic brands while imported products continue to gain popularity, according to insights from Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

About 62 percent of the spending on products of domestic brands are made by consumers born in the 1990s and 2000s, analysis of the shopping big data on JD.

com during the country's annual online shopping bonanza "Double 11" showed.

Featured with extensive and heavy discounts, the online shopping spree usually lasts from late October to mid-November, with a climax often seen on Nov. 11.

On the other hand, the national pavilions that sell local specialties of foreign countries and online supermarkets selling imported products on the e-commerce platform saw their total transaction rise more than three times.

