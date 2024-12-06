Open Menu

China's Opening-up Injects Momentum Into World Economy: Pakistani Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:02 PM

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

"China's modernization is one of the most remarkable transformations in human history—a journey that has not only reshaped the nation's destiny but has also become a beacon of hope for the developing world,

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) "China's modernization is one of the most remarkable transformations in human history—a journey that has not only reshaped the nation's destiny but has also become a beacon of hope for the developing world," highlighted Zafaruddin Mahmood, President of the Lahore-based think tank Understanding China Forum (UCF) and former Special Advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister, during the 2024 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) from December 2 to 4.

The conference, themed "Carry Through the Reform to the End: Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for World Development," aimed to infuse Chinese wisdom and the power of the times into the volatile and ever-changing global landscape. Over 600 Chinese and international delegates from politics, strategy, business, academia, and think tanks participated in the event, serving as a platform for the world to comprehend China's long-term economic development plans, CEN reported on Friday.

Zafaruddin, who has lived and worked in China for over four decades—from his student days in 1976 to his roles as Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Pakistani Embassy in China, Special Envoy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and founder of the UCF—praised China's opening-up policy. "Every tiime I come to China, I witness new developments," he shared. "China's high-level opening-up is giving a boost to the world economy."

He emphasized that China provides a driving force for global development. "Most people in the world have used Chinese products, which shows China's tremendous impact on the world economy," he said. With the rapid development of Chinese technology, apps like WeChat have entered the lives of Pakistanis, and the threshold for technical services has been lowered considerably.

China's rapid industrialization has made it the "factory of the world," producing a wide range of goods, from basic consumer items to cutting-edge technology. Companies such as Huawei, Alibaba, and BYD have become global leaders, reshaping industries and setting new benchmarks for innovation.

Moreover, China's modernization is deeply intertwined with its commitment to environmental sustainability. "China has pivoted toward a green development model and is now the world's largest producer and consumer of renewable energy," Zafaruddin noted.

With significant investments in solar, wind, and hydropower technologies, China's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is not just a national commitment but a global responsibility.

Citing Pakistan as an illustration, Zafaruddin said, "Chinese solar products are inexpensive and highly prevalent in Pakistan. Almost every household uses Chinese solar products, and I have them installed at my home too." He added that Chinese new energy vehicle companies plan to set up factories in Pakistan, and African countries like Kenya have purchased Chinese electric vehicles. "China's energy innovation has made significant contributions to the world economy," he said.

"China's modernization journey is not just about achieving national greatness; it is about contributing to global progress," he added. From leading the fight against climate change to advancing technologies that benefit humanity, China is shaping a future defined by collaboration and shared prosperity. Initiatives like the Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative reflect China's commitment to building a shared future for humanity.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Business China Student Vehicles Road Vehicle Guangzhou Progress Kenya Tank December Event From Huawei

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt

NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt

3 minutes ago
 EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade ..

EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal

2 hours ago
 Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan

Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

2 hours ago
 Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking man ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

2 hours ago
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of p ..

IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel

2 hours ago
 Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released

Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released

2 hours ago
 RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park

RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park

2 hours ago
 Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1 ..

Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA

2 hours ago
 LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints

LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints

2 hours ago
 ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution cerem ..

ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony

2 hours ago

More Stories From World