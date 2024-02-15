China's Outstanding Industrial Medium-, Long-term Loans Up In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM
China's total outstanding medium- and long-term loans for the industrial sector amounted to 21.83 trillion yuan (about 3.07 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2023, up 28 percent year on year, China's central bank said
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's total outstanding medium- and long-term loans for the industrial sector amounted to 21.83 trillion yuan (about 3.07 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2023, up 28 percent year on year, China's central bank said.
Outstanding medium- and long-term loans for the heavy industry sector came in at 18.
62 trillion yuan, marking an increase of 28 percent from the end of 2022, while that for the light industry sector went up 27.9 percent to 3.2 trillion yuan, according to a report released by the People's Bank of China.
The report showed that in 2023, China's medium- and long-term loans for the service and infrastructure sectors also maintained a high growth rate.
Loans in the service sector increased 12.4 percent to 61.48 trillion yuan, while the balance of loans in the infrastructure sector grew by 15 percent from the same period of 2022.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’
79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court
CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine
Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of time: SCCI
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’1 minute ago
-
Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court1 minute ago
-
Philippine landslide death toll rises to 92, search for 36 continues32 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mainly rise, but London flatlines on recession news32 minutes ago
-
Airbus posts 11 percent profit drop for 202332 minutes ago
-
Google boosts Paris's ambition to become Europe's AI epicentre32 minutes ago
-
Microsoft says to invest 3.2 bn euros in AI in Germany52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard52 minutes ago
-
Cold wave to sweep across China1 hour ago
-
Across China: Museums greet visitors with loong-themed cultural relics1 hour ago
-
Mpox on rise in Cambodia as 12th case confirmed1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over tech share gains1 hour ago