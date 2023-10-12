BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 5.4 basis points to 1.81 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 1.889 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.

234 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.6 basis points to 2.463 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.