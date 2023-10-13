Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.9 basis points to 1.741 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate edged up 0.4 basis points to 1.893 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.5 basis points to 2.

229 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.466 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

14 minutes ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

14 minutes ago
 West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

22 minutes ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

4 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

13 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

13 hours ago

More Stories From World