Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 9.8 basis points to 1.711 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 4.3 basis points to 2.051 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.2 basis points to 2.

267 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.564 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From World