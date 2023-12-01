Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 24 basis points to 1.618 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 37.1 basis points to 1.795 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.

302 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.565 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

14 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

14 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

14 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

14 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

14 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

15 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

15 hours ago

More Stories From World