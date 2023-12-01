(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 24 basis points to 1.618 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 37.1 basis points to 1.795 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.

302 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.565 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.