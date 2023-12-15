Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.4 basis points to 1.594 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1 basis point to 1.753 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

454 percent, and the one-year rate remained flat at 2.649 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

