Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 0.1 basis points to 1.677 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 1.6 basis points to 1.862 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.

297 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.472 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

1 minute ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

2 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From World