BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 0.1 basis points to 1.677 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 1.6 basis points to 1.862 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.

297 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.472 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.