China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 9.8 basis points to 1.734 percent Thursday.
The seven-day rate dropped 12.4 basis points to 1.819 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.
3 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.469 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
