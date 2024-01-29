(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 8.9 basis points to 1.731 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.6 basis points to 1.863 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.

1 basis points to 2.302 percent, and the one-year rate stayed flat at 2.466 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.