China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.2 basis points to 1.676 percent Thursday.
The seven-day rate dropped 2 basis points to 1.809 percent, the one-month rate went down 2 basis points to 2.
262 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.443 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
