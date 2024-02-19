Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 9.2 basis points to 1.607 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.2 basis points to 1.785 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.4 basis points to 2.

186 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.383 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

