China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 12.7 basis points to 2.117 percent Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 12.7 basis points to 2.117 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 0.7 basis points to 2.262 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.

403 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.6 basis points to 2.915 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

