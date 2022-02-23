UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:41 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged up 0.4 basis points to 2.043 percent Wednesday

The seven-day rate dropped 1.5 basis points to 2.176 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.

308 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.569 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

