BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 13.3 basis points to 1.73 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 3.7 basis points to 1.801 percent, the one-month rate went down 2.8 basis points to 2.

236 percent, and the one-year rate remained flat at 2.447 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.