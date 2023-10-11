(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 3.7 basis points to 1.864 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 3.4 basis points to 1.895 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

236 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.457 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.