BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 9.2 basis points to 1.814 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 5.1 basis points to 1.844 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.5 basis points to 2.

218 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.8 basis points to 2.482 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.