China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.1 basis points to 1.835 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 5.5 basis points to 1.899 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.1 basis points to 2.

219 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.8 basis points to 2.490 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded

