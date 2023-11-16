BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 4.4 basis points to 1.907 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 5.5 basis points to 1.951 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.

2 basis points to 2.229 percent, and the one-year rate stayed flat at 2.562 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.