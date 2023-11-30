Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 25 basis points to 1.858 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 9 basis points to 2.166 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.8 basis points to 2.

297 percent, and the one-year rate remained flat at 2.564 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

