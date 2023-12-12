BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 0.6 basis points to 1.761 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1.6 basis points to 1.839 percent, the one-month rate went up 2.8 basis points to 2.

439 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.9 basis points to 2.644 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.