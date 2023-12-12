Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 0.6 basis points to 1.761 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1.6 basis points to 1.839 percent, the one-month rate went up 2.8 basis points to 2.

439 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.9 basis points to 2.644 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

12 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

12 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

12 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

12 hours ago
HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

13 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

13 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

13 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

13 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

13 hours ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World