China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 31.7 basis points to 1.746 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 7 basis points to 1.867 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.7 basis points to 2.

482 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 3 basis points to 2.581 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

