Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.1 basis points to 1.746 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 1.88 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.

1 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.273 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

13 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

13 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

14 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World