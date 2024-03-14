China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.1 basis points to 1.746 percent Thursday.
The seven-day rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 1.88 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.
1 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.273 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
