BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.1 basis points to 1.746 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 1.88 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.

1 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.273 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.