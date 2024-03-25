China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged up 0.2 basis points to 1.774 percent Monday.
The seven-day rate rose 5.3 basis points to 1.898 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 2.
135 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.05 basis points to 2.266 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.
