China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11.2 basis points to 1.418 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 7.6 basis points to 1.587 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 1.

82 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 1.93 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

