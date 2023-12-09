Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Up Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.1 basis points to 1.63 percent Saturday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.3 basis points to 1.798 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.8 basis points to 2.

372 percent, and the one-year rate rose 2.1 basis points to 2.621 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

