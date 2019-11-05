UrduPoint.com
China's Overseas Workforce Rises In The First Three Quarters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :China posted steady growth in the number of people working overseas in the first three quarters, official data showed.

From January to September, the country has sent 356,000 people to work overseas, an increase of 1,000 from the same period of last year, the Ministry of Commerce said in a report.

During the nine-month period, Chinese enterprises have dispatched 159,000 people abroad under foreign contracted projects, and 197,000 were sent through cross-border workforce cooperation.

By the end of September, a total of 1.01 million Chinese are working abroad, up by 14,000 from a year earlier, data showed.

China posted stable growth in outbound investment in the Jan.-Sept. period, as the number of newly signed overseas projects with a contract value over 50 million Dollars rose by 11 to 528.

